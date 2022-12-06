Darlington Co. manufacturer to lay off 250 employees in the new year

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A manufacturing plant in Darlington County has planned to lay off 250 employees in 2023.

The Darlington County manufacturer, Fiber Industries, announced its decision to lay off employees and issued workers a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice.

In the WARN notice obtained by WMBF News, it said “on January 29, 2023, Fiber Industries will begin terminating employees affected by the reduction-in-force.”

The positions most affected by the layoff include Staple Fiber Formation Technicians, Fiber Formation Technicians and Warehouse Technicians.

In January 2022, Gov. McMaster announced Fiber Industries had plans to expand its operations. The announcement included the creation of 50 new positions and more than $30 million invested.

At the time of the expansion announcement, the company employed 300 people.

The expansion project was expected to be completed in early 2023.

