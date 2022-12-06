City of Myrtle Beach working to finalize Downtown plans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is still finalizing plans for the 10 Downtown properties it purchased last December.

Among those properties, restaurants and four rundown hotels and motels were purchased by the city nearly a year ago.

Assistant City Manager, Brian Tucker said the city does not have concrete plans for the area but is taking several factors into consideration.

“We know we need more residential properties downtown and east of Kings, we know that’s a component,” said Tucker. “We know we need some updated commercial retail opportunities in that area too. We’re trying to figure out what the magic balancing act is or what the magic mix is to create that optimal experience.”

Tucker said the city is considering a combination of residential and retail establishments within the area.

While there is no specific timeline, Tucker said several of those downtown sites are or are in the process of being demolished.

Once all sites are demolished, Tucker said the city will start meeting with private developers and start finalizing plans for the future of Downtown Myrtle Beach.

Tucker added the city is expecting to finish planning and begin construction within a year.

