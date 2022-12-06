Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

City of Myrtle Beach working to finalize Downtown plans

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach is still finalizing plans for the 10 Downtown properties it purchased last December.

Among those properties, restaurants and four rundown hotels and motels were purchased by the city nearly a year ago.

Assistant City Manager, Brian Tucker said the city does not have concrete plans for the area but is taking several factors into consideration.

“We know we need more residential properties downtown and east of Kings, we know that’s a component,” said Tucker. “We know we need some updated commercial retail opportunities in that area too. We’re trying to figure out what the magic balancing act is or what the magic mix is to create that optimal experience.”

Tucker said the city is considering a combination of residential and retail establishments within the area.

While there is no specific timeline, Tucker said several of those downtown sites are or are in the process of being demolished.

Once all sites are demolished, Tucker said the city will start meeting with private developers and start finalizing plans for the future of Downtown Myrtle Beach.

Tucker added the city is expecting to finish planning and begin construction within a year.

Check back with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market

Latest News

.
VIDEO: CCU Students react to Football coaching change
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
.
VIDEO: Myrtle Beach officials exploring ideas for downtown restructure
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Monday gives way to big warmup and a few showers
.
VIDEO: FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch