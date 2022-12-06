Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Christmas has taken over Jem Social

By TJ Ross
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Jem Social is a cocktail lounge + social eatery serving innovative craft cocktails and refined classic American dishes.

It’s the perfect spot for dates, girls nights or just somewhere quaint to enjoy dinner and drinks.

Miracle: A Christmas Cocktail Pop Up is happening now!

Sunday - Thursday: 4PM to 11PM

Friday & Saturday: 4PM to 12am.

