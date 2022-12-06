Submit a Tip
Aynor Middle School teacher accused of assaulting student placed on administrative leave

Alexandria Wylie
Alexandria Wylie(Source: JRLDC)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AYNOR, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Schools has placed a middle school teacher on leave after she was accused of assaulting a student.

An incident report obtained by WMBF News through a Freedom of Information Act request shows that the school administration at Aynor Middle School brought the incident to the school resource officer’s attention.

The document claims that Alexandria Wylie threw a ball at a number of students.

An arrest warrant also alleges that on Nov. 9, Wylie grabbed a student by the arm and pushed her, causing her to fall.

Wylie was arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with third-degree assault and battery. She was released from jail that same day on a $1,087 bond.

The school district stated that Wylie was placed on administrative leave with pay on Nov. 15.

She has been a theater teacher at Aynor Middle School since 2017.

