Warrants: Myrtle Beach man sexually assaulted underage victim inside locked shed

Norris James Ross
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man is accused of locking an underage victim inside a shed before sexually assaulting her.

Online records show Norris James Ross was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Friday, charged with two counts each of criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 and kidnapping.

In a police report obtained by WMBF News, officers from the Horry County Police Department were made aware of the accusations on Nov. 14.

Warrants state Ross locked himself with an underage victim inside a shed on Chateau Drive in the Conway area sometime between Oct. 4 and Nov. 11.

The victim also said Ross touched her all over her body and that she told him to stop because it hurt her. He also allegedly tried to put his hand inside her panties, but the victim swatted it away.

The police report also accuses Ross of having two other victims sitting in his lap inappropriately.

As of Monday, Ross remains at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bond set.

