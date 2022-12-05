Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Monday gives way to big warmup and a few showers
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
What’s at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010 file photo, then-Florida Republican congressional candidate David...
Ex-Miami congressman Rivera arrested in Venezuela probe
Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs