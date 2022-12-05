Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel for a third time.(MGN)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security is delaying its REAL ID requirement for air travel another two years, the agency announced Monday.

The program, which was set to begin May 3, 2023, will not be enforced until May 7, 2025.

DHS said this extension gives states more time to ensure residents have driver’s licenses and identification cards that meet the security standards established by the REAL ID Act.

Beginning May 7, 2025, federal agencies, including TSA, will not accept driver’s licenses and identification cards that do not meet federal standards.

“DHS continues to work closely with U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories to meet REAL ID requirements,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas. “This extension will give states needed time to ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card. DHS will also use this time to implement innovations to make the process more efficient and accessible. We will continue to ensure that the American public can travel safely.”

The agency said the extension is necessary because of the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 50 states, the District of Columbia and four of five U.S. territories covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

