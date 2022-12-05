Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Chicago-area man killed 4 family members, himself

FILE PHOTO - Autopsies show the victims all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about...
FILE PHOTO - Autopsies show the victims all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man killed his wife, two young children and mother inside their home last week before fatally stabbing himself, police said Monday.

Officers found the two girls and three adults dead on Wednesday at the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove. Police said the officers went to check on the family after the girls’ mother didn’t arrive for work.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said evidence indicates 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak killed the others then himself.

Police identified the other victims as 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak; 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak; 36-year-old Vera Kisliak; and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak. Autopsies determined they all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.

Lake County court records show that the family had been facing foreclosure on their home and that Andrei Kisliak had harassed and threatened his wife since they filed for divorce in July, the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune reported. Buffalo Grove police had arrested Andrei Kisliak in September for violating a protection order obtained by his wife, but that she agreed to let him move back into the home last month despite a judge’s warning against it.

“Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy,” Budds said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Monday gives way to big warmup and a few showers
FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case
A 14-year-old student was charged with the breach of peace after concerning Tiktok videos were...
Police: 14-year-old charged with breach of peace after concerning TikTok videos
LIVE: Coastal Carolina introduces Tim Beck as new head coach