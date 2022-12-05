Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Charlotte daycare hate speech incident tied to park ranger shooting

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is working with the Charlotte FBI field office.
Police are checking all daycares in the area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FIRST ALERT: Seasonable Monday gives way to big warmup and a few showers
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch