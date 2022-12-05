Submit a Tip
Panthers set to release QB Baker Mayfield, per report

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the...
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By Michael Owens
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) - Baker Mayfield’s time in Charlotte is reportedly being cut short.

The Carolina Panthers are expected to release the former first-overall draft pick on Monday, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The team subsequently named Sam Darnold the starter for this Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

The team sent a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield back in July. That came after Cleveland acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.

Mayfield started in just six games for the Panthers this season, throwing six touchdowns and six interceptions and just over 1,300 yards. He also missed time with a high ankle sprain but did play in the team’s Week 11 loss at Baltimore. Carolina went 1-5 with Mayfield starting under center.

The Browns selected Mayfield with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft after his Heisman Trophy-winning campaign at Oklahoma the year prior.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

