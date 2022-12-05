Submit a Tip
Middle schooler wins team basketball game with incredible ‘full-court buzzer-beater’

Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot caught on camera last week. (Source: @Djjones1283 / FOB /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSEILLES, Ill. (Gray News) – A middle school student in Illinois is celebrating big after his incredible buzzer-beater at a basketball game.

Eighth grader Cooper Thorson from Milton Pope School in Marseilles made the incredible shot caught on camera last week.

In a video recorded and posted to Twitter by assistant coach Dakota Jones, Cooper can be seen hurling the basketball from the other end of the court. The ball swishes through the net as the buzzer sounds to end the game.

Prior to the final basket, the scoreboard shows Milton Pope School down by just 1 point with a score of 32-31.

Cooper’s incredible shot won his team the game.

“This is ESPN worthy and these kids deserve it!” Jones wrote alongside the video in a tweet.

Marseilles is located about 80 miles southwest of Chicago.

