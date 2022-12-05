Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

LIVE: Coastal Carolina introduces NC State OC Tim Beck as head coach

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Coastal Carolina moved quickly to fill its head coaching vacancy after the departure of Jamey Chadwell.

The university announced Sunday it has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck as the fourth permanent head coaching the program’s history. News of Beck’s hire was first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Current CCU defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will serve as the interim head coach for the Chanticleers’ upcoming bowl on Dec. 27 against East Carolina.

Beck will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday.

“I have known Tim since my return to coaching 13 years ago at Nebraska. He is an excellent coach and coordinator, and has always had the best interest of his players, coaches, and school at heart,” CCU Executive Director for Football Joe Moglia said in a statement. “I take a lot of pride in what our program has accomplished in the last 10 years. Tim will do a great job of building on that.”

Beck was hired at NC State in 2020, spending two years as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Wolfpack. He was also a nominee for the Broyles Award in 2020, which is awarded to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“I could not be more excited to be the Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina University,” Beck said in his own statement. “The complete alignment between Dr. Benson, Joe Moglia, and Matt Hogue has helped establish a championship program that is a tremendous fit for me and my family. I fully embrace the expectations for how we will run this program each and every day. Coastal is a special place with special people. We are humbled and honored to become a part of the Chanticleer family and the Conway community.”

Previous stops for Beck have included Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Latest News

LIVE: Coastal Carolina introduces Tim Beck as new head coach
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield leaves the field after their loss against the...
Panthers release QB Baker Mayfield
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
VIDEO: Bowl matchups set for Coastal Carolina, Clemson, South Carolina
VIDEO: Bowl matchups set for Coastal Carolina, Clemson, South Carolina