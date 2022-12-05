Little River man indicted on federal child porn charges

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Little River man is facing federal charges in connection to a child porn investigation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said 37-year-old James Moss was indicted by a federal grand jury for production of child pornography and sexual coercion of a minor.

An indictment states Moss allegedly “persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor victim to engage in prostitution and the production of child pornography” in April. He also allegedly produced pornography of the victim, according to the indictment.

Moss faces a maximum penalty of life in prison if convicted.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Horry County Police Department.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office added the case was part of Project Safe Neighborhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation.

