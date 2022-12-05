Submit a Tip
Gov. McMaster blocks TikTok on SC government devices

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster announced Monday afternoon, the popular video-sharing social media platform TikTok will now be blocked from South Carolina government devices.

The governor requested to block the platform from all state government electronic devices in a letter to the South Carolina Department of Administration Executive Director Marcia Adams.

“Protecting our State’s critical cyber infrastructure from foreign and domestic threats is key to ensuring the health, safety, and well-being of our citizens and businesses,” said Gov. McMaster in the letter. “Federal law enforcement and national security officials have warned that TikTok poses a clear and present danger to its users, and a growing bi-partisan coalition in Congress is pushing to ban access to TikTok in the United States.”

The Department of Administration is a cabinet agency which utilizes “shared services and centralization to help agencies efficiently and securely carry out common government functions.”

This can include internet services, managing mobile devices, computers, and other online devices at state agencies, with a focus on cybersecurity.

The governor has continuously encouraged state agencies to partner with the Department of Administration to allow the state’s cyberinfrastructure to be managed comprehensively.

The letter to Executive Director Adams outlined Gov. McMaster’s requests for an account of agencies not currently utilizing shared services.

“Unfortunately, there are a number of state agencies who continue to operate in a silo. I ask that you provide my office with a listing of state agencies for whom the department is unable to permanently block access to TikTok.”

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

