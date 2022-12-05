Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence woman pleads guilty to fraud, exploiting assisted living residents

Gavel with Money behind
Gavel with Money behind(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust.

The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.

Carter was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation for the exploitation charges, and seven years in prison, suspended to five years of probation for the breach of trust charges. Carter has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $30,000.

An SC Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation showed between Sept. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2021, Carter, as a power of attorney for the two victims, willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victims’ assets.

Both victims at the time resided at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Florence, which referred this matter to the Attorney General for investigation.

As per federal regulations, the SCMFCU has the authority to oversee Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Latest News

Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market
Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch