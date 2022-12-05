Florence woman pleads guilty to fraud, exploiting assisted living residents

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence woman will serve 10 years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of exploitation of vulnerable adults and breach of trust.

The South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says on Dec. 5, 57-year-old Regan Simone Carter, pleaded guilty to two counts of exploitation of a vulnerable adult and two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, the value of $10,000 or more.

Carter was sentenced to five years in prison, suspended to five years of probation for the exploitation charges, and seven years in prison, suspended to five years of probation for the breach of trust charges. Carter has also been ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $30,000.

An SC Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigation showed between Sept. 1, 2018, and Nov. 30, 2021, Carter, as a power of attorney for the two victims, willfully made, with fraudulent intent, unlawful and improper use of the victims’ assets.

Both victims at the time resided at Elmcroft Assisted Living in Florence, which referred this matter to the Attorney General for investigation.

As per federal regulations, the SCMFCU has the authority to oversee Medicaid provider fraud; abuse and neglect of Medicaid beneficiaries in any setting; and the abuse, neglect, and exploitation of individuals residing in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.