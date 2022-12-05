Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild today

Mostly cloudy and very mild.
Mostly cloudy and very mild.
By Jamie Arnold
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue today along with mostly cloudy skies. Spring-like warmth returns for the middle of the week.

TODAY

A few spotty, light showers will be possible through midday especially across the Pee Dee. Otherwise cloudy skies will linger through midday with brighter skies and a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.

A showers will be possible across the Pee Dee early today.
A showers will be possible across the Pee Dee early today.

TONIGHT

Tonight will see fair skies, a few areas of patchy fog and mild temperatures. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 50s.

WARMER WEATHER AHEAD

Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures soar to spring-like levels with a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Strand will see afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s while inland areas soar into the middle and upper 70s.

Very warm to end the week.
Very warm to end the week.

THIS WEEKEND

A surge of slightly cooler weather arrives this weekend with temperatures returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s - more typical for this time of the year.

Seasonable temperatures return this weekend.
Seasonable temperatures return this weekend.

