FIRST ALERT: Mostly cloudy and mild today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue today along with mostly cloudy skies. Spring-like warmth returns for the middle of the week.
TODAY
A few spotty, light showers will be possible through midday especially across the Pee Dee. Otherwise cloudy skies will linger through midday with brighter skies and a few peeks of sunshine by the afternoon. Temperatures today will climb into the upper 60s to near 70.
TONIGHT
Tonight will see fair skies, a few areas of patchy fog and mild temperatures. Overnight lows will only drop into the middle 50s.
WARMER WEATHER AHEAD
Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures soar to spring-like levels with a mix of sun and clouds. The Grand Strand will see afternoon temperatures climbing into the lower 70s while inland areas soar into the middle and upper 70s.
THIS WEEKEND
A surge of slightly cooler weather arrives this weekend with temperatures returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s - more typical for this time of the year.
