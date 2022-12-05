FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Federal authorities are now involved in the investigation into a bomb threat called at a Myrtle Beach restaurant.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway on Sunday after reports of the threat.

After evacuating the restaurant to search for explosives or any other threats, nothing was found.

The MBPD said an investigation is now underway to find the source of the hoax, with the FBI now involved.

WMBF News has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Meanwhile, a Facebook post from Mr. Fish shows that it was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It’s unclear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 22-023437.

