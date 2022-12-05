Submit a Tip
Driver fined $553 for driving with snow-covered windshield, trooper says

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle...
Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.(Washington State Patrol)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – A driver in Washington state was fined hundreds of dollars for driving around with snow covering their windshield.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax shared a photo of the snow-covered vehicle on Twitter. Only a small portion of the windshield was cleared.

Weatherwax said the driver was seen driving erratically on SR-16 in Kitsap County. The driver reportedly drove five more miles before being stopped by a trooper.

The driver claimed that their windshield wipers weren’t working.

The driver, who was not identified, received a $553 ticket for second-degree negligent driving.

Weatherwax wants to remind drivers to avoid making the same mistake. Take the time to remove all snow from your vehicle before leaving the house.

