Coroner’s office: Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Longs

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - The discovery of a body on the road in Longs over the weekend has led Horry County police to launch a homicide investigation.

Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard says on Dec. 3 around 8:30 p.m. the body of Cole D. Coleman was discovered on the road near Sandridge Loop and Fort Lane.

Willard said Coleman likely died earlier in the day around 5:45 p.m.

Coleman’s death is being investigated by Horry County Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

