Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Conway woman is facing charges after a child in her care tested positive for cocaine, according to authorities.

Documents obtained by WMBF News state that 59-year-old Rosemary Brown was arrested Saturday and charged with a count of unlawful neglect of a child.

According to a police report, an employee with the Department of Social Services came to the Conway Police Department in August to report a child in Brown’s care tested positive for the presence of cocaine, as detailed in their medical records.

Brown and another suspect, who was not immediately identified, also tested positive for the presence of cocaine. Warrants state the incident happened on Neely Drive.

Online records show Brown was released Sunday on a $10,000 bond.

