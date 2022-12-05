Come enjoy some Motown hits at The Asher Theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Come experience Myrtle Beach’s hottest new Motown Tribute Show - Motown ‘59.

The Show & Dinner featuring songs of The Temptations, The Four Tops, Stevie Wonder, Boys to Men and more.

This amazing group will be singing the songs that we all know and love including the hits and classics from the 60′s - 90′s.

Come to hear the sound that changed America and see Motown at its best at The Asher Theatre.

