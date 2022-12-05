Submit a Tip
Average gas price in Myrtle Beach falls again, down to $2.93

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The average price of gas in Myrtle Beach has fallen again, according to new data from GasBuddy.

The company said the average gas price of $2.93 per gallon was determined after a survey of nearly 200 gas stations in the area. That’s down just over eight cents from a week ago and over 25 cents lower than last month.

The average price in South Carolina was also down 10 cents from last week to $2.98.

The national average fell more than 15 cents from last week to $3.36 per gallon - which is also 43 cents cheaper than at this time in November.

In speaking with WMBF News just before Thanksgiving, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said prices could come down even lower by Christmas. He cited recent COVID-19 shutdowns in China and a drop in demand as reasons for the dip.

