2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting

Rorshea Huggins, LaTonya Henry
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are facing charges after a man was shot at a Florence convenience store earlier this year.

Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department said Rorshea Huggins and LaTonya Henry were both arrested this week and each charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Police said the incident in question happened on the evening of Oct. 10 at the On-the-Go convenience store on Alligator Road. Responding officers learned that there was a verbal argument that happened inside the store between a man and three women.

The argument then spilled out into the parking lot, where police say shots were fired into the man’s vehicle as he drove away. All three people inside the man’s car were not hurt.

Investigators allege Huggins, who was arrested Sunday, was the shooter. She’s being held at the Florence County Detention Center with a bond hearing scheduled for Monday.

Henry was arrested on Dec. 1, but has since been released on a $100,000 bond.

