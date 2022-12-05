2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise at a Pee Dee flea market.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it and investigators from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office conducted a compliance check market on Saturday. The counterfeit goods were found in at least two locations.

Some of the fake counterfeit goods reportedly seized include trademarks for Gucci, Timberland, Nike, Adidas Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Burberry, Versace, Polo, Michael Kors, Beats by Dre, Dior, Apple, Coach as well as NBA and NFL licensed apparel.

Deputies then arrested 39-year-old Keith Rose and 44-year-old Aly Sallah. Both men are charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Rose, of Florence, was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $16,000 bond on Sunday.

Sallah, of Tukwila, Washington, remains at the detention center under a $5,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, with more charges and arrests possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.