Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

2 men accused of selling counterfeit merchandise at Florence Flea Market

Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)
Keith Rose (top) Aly Sallah (below)(Florence County Sheriff's Office, Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two men are facing charges after allegedly selling counterfeit merchandise at a Pee Dee flea market.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said it and investigators from the South Carolina Secretary of State’s office conducted a compliance check market on Saturday. The counterfeit goods were found in at least two locations.

Some of the fake counterfeit goods reportedly seized include trademarks for Gucci, Timberland, Nike, Adidas Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Burberry, Versace, Polo, Michael Kors, Beats by Dre, Dior, Apple, Coach as well as NBA and NFL licensed apparel.

Deputies then arrested 39-year-old Keith Rose and 44-year-old Aly Sallah. Both men are charged with trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Rose, of Florence, was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $16,000 bond on Sunday.

Sallah, of Tukwila, Washington, remains at the detention center under a $5,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, with more charges and arrests possible.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Latest News

Rosemary Brown
Conway woman charged after child tests positive for cocaine
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
FBI involved after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
Rorshea Huggins, LaTonya Henry
2 women charged in Florence convenience store shooting
James Moss
Little River man indicted on federal child porn charges