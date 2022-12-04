UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - UConn and Marshall will clash in the third edition of the Myrtle Beach Bowl later this month at Brooks Stadium.

The matchup was announced Sunday along with the entire slate of bowl games scheduled to take place throughout the next several weeks. The matchup will mark the first time the teams have met since 2015.

UConn returns to a bowl for the first time since 2015, and the first time since becoming an FBS Independent. The Huskies finished 2022 with a 6-6 record.

Marshall, meanwhile, comes into Conway with an 8-4 record in a season that included wins over Notre Dame, James Madison and Marshall.

The Myrtle Beach Bowl will be played on Dec. 19 at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.