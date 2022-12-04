Submit a Tip
Gamecocks heading to Gator Bowl, will face Notre Dame(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - After a hot end to the regular season, the South Carolina Gamecocks are going bowling.

It was announced Sunday that the Gamecocks will face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Gator Bowl, set to be played on Dec. 30 in Jacksonville, Florida.

South Carolina and Notre Dame have not met since 1984, which was a 36-32 win for the Gamecocks in South Bend.

The Gamecocks finished the regular season 8-4 in their second year under head coach Shame Beamer, which included wins over ranked opponents Clemson, Tennessee and Kentucky. South Carolina also came in at No. 19 in the season’s final College Football Playoff rankings.

After an early season upset to Marshall, the Fighting Irish rebounded to also finish the regular season at 8-4. Their resume also includes a win over Clemson on Nov. 5.

Click here for ticket information.

