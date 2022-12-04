Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Another temperature rollercoaster this week

By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:08 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be a cool and cloudy Sunday, but don’t worry temperatures will be warming back up.

TODAY

Overcast skies continues today, but thanks to the return of northerly winds, we turn much cooler. Temperatures will be slow to climb, only topping out around 57°. Despite the cloud cover, rain chances remain very low throughout Sunday.

Cloudy and cool Sunday
Cloudy and cool Sunday(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Clouds will slowly clear out this evening, in addition to the clear skies, the northerly winds will continue to funnel in cooler temperatures. Overnight lows are going to drop in the low 40s in the Grand Strand and upper 30s inland

TOMORROW

A beautiful start to the work week, sunshine returns for Monday. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs reaching in the low 60s across the Pee Dee. However, rain chances will be returning as we get into Monday night from a warm front.

Shower chances return this week
Shower chances return this week(WMBF)

WARMER WEATHER AHEAD

Despite the temperature drop on Sunday, it will be short lived. Warmer air will funnel back into the Carolinas and temperatures will be gradually rising next week. We’ll be in the 60s early in the work week, however, temperatures are going to back in the 70s by the end of the week.

Another temperature rollercoaster this week
Another temperature rollercoaster this week(WMBF)

