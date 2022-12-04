Submit a Tip
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm

By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:25 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A driver faces charges after their car plowed into the entrance of a Georgia Southern dorm.

A university spokesperson says it happened around 2am when a car struck an entrance to Centennial Place. Statesboro police say they arrested the driver and DUI and other charges are pending.

The university evacuated 134 students from the building and put them in hotels overnight. All but 40 are being allowed back into their apartments. Those 40 students will be relocated long term during the repairs.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

