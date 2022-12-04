Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coastal Carolina to face East Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be going bowling for the third straight season.

It was announced Sunday that the Chants will face the East Carolina Pirates in the Birmingham Bowl on Dec. 27. at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

The matchup will mark the first time the two programs have ever met in football.

The Chants will be making their third straight bowl appearance after a 9-3 campaign. Coastal also appeared in Saturday’s Sun Belt Conference Championship Game, where they lost to Troy.

With the departure of Jamey Chadwell, the program said defensive coordinator Chad Staggs will be the interim head coach for the bowl game.

East Carolina, meanwhile, is coming off a 7-5 season that included a close loss to North Carolina State and a win over Old Dominion, a team that went on to defeat Coastal later in the season.

Click here for ticket information.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Crystal Leonard
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say

Latest News

Gamecocks heading to Gator Bowl, will face Notre Dame
Gamecocks heading to Gator Bowl, will face Notre Dame
UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl
Coastal Carolina hires NC State OC Tim Beck as head coach