Blue Star Mothers wrap gifts, hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas

By Natasha Laguerre
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Giving gifts and showing you care are what’s important during the Christmas season, but not many have the chance to treasure these opportunities.

That’s why a group of women is making sure those who can’t receive one will get one.

It’s not the work of Santa’s elves, but of Blue Star Mothers. More than a dozen women in Myrtle Beach spent Saturday packing up boxes for members of the military who are stationed overseas.

The nonprofit organization is made up of mothers, grandmothers and other guardians whose children serve in the military. They’re looking to bring a piece of home in these boxes, wherever they are.

“Places like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Africa. they don’t have candy canes. Not even Christmas trees,” said Carol Dion, one of the Blue Star Mothers.

In total, the moms completed 143 boxes for 143 daughters and sons who are stationed abroad.

Stacie Scoggin said will not see her firstborn son this year.

“With him missing is not quite the same,” Scoggin said of her son. “Our family is really close. My aunt and my family live close by. So, we get to be together for the holiday.”

She misses him dearly, but she has a duty. When she fills up these boxes, what comes to mind is other families going through the same thing.

Scoggin said she wants to make sure each box brings joy to anyone away from home during Christmas.

“I spoke with my son yesterday and I can tell he was getting a little depressed about being away from home for the holiday,” she said.

Each box contained a full-size Christmas stocking filled with candy, candy canes, toiletries, snacks and word puzzles. All gifts were also the product of local donations.

“It’s a lot of fun and this makes you feel good. When you go home no matter how tired you are you’ll feel good,” said Dion.

