All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl

CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Capital One Orange Bowl will truly be an all-orange affair late this month.

It was announced Sunday that Clemson and Tennessee will meet in the 89th edition of the major bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It’ll mark the first time the programs have met since 2004, which was a 27-14 win for the Tigers.

The Tigers (11-2) are coming off their seventh ACC Championship in eight seasons, defeating North Carolina on Saturday in Charlotte.

The Volunteers (10-2), meanwhile, fell short of a division title in the SEC East in a season that included wins over Alabama and LSU.

The Orange Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.