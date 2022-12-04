Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

All Orange: Clemson clashes with Tennessee in Orange Bowl

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WMBF) - The Capital One Orange Bowl will truly be an all-orange affair late this month.

It was announced Sunday that Clemson and Tennessee will meet in the 89th edition of the major bowl game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. It’ll mark the first time the programs have met since 2004, which was a 27-14 win for the Tigers.

The Tigers (11-2) are coming off their seventh ACC Championship in eight seasons, defeating North Carolina on Saturday in Charlotte.

The Volunteers (10-2), meanwhile, fell short of a division title in the SEC East in a season that included wins over Alabama and LSU.

The Orange Bowl kicks off at 8 p.m. on Dec. 30. Click here for ticket information.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
Crystal Leonard
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty

Latest News

UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
UConn, Marshall to meet in Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina hires NC State OC Tim Beck as head coach
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State selected to College Football Playoff