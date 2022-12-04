1 killed in Highway 31 crash, coroner says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to an area near Water Tower Road at around 2:30 a.m. for a wreck involving three vehicles.

The accident also caused damage to a guardrail and involved entrapments.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later confirmed that a 24-year-old man died in the crash. His name has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.