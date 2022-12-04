Submit a Tip
1 killed in Highway 31 crash, coroner says

1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to an area near Water Tower Road at around 2:30 a.m. for a wreck involving three vehicles.

The accident also caused damage to a guardrail and involved entrapments.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy later confirmed that a 24-year-old man died in the crash. His name has not been released.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

