1 hurt, lanes blocked after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash that has traffic slowed in the Aynor area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 501 at Bill Jones Road at around 10:50 a.m. Sunday for a wreck involving three vehicles.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and the Aynor Police Department.

