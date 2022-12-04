Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 hurt, lanes blocked after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor

1 hurt, lanes blocked after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
1 hurt, lanes blocked after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor(HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt in a crash that has traffic slowed in the Aynor area.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews were called to the area of Highway 501 at Bill Jones Road at around 10:50 a.m. Sunday for a wreck involving three vehicles.

The person hurt was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

Crews are asking drivers to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating with assistance from the Horry County Police Department and the Aynor Police Department.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
1 killed in Highway 31 crash, coroner says
Crystal Leonard
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Reports: Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty

Latest News

VIDEO: Blue Star Mothers hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Reports: Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash
Blue star mothers wrapping up Christmas hero boxes
Blue Star Mothers wrap gifts, hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas