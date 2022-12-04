1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County.

Pye said a 2014 GMC SUV and a 2004 Infiniti sedan were both heading north on Ousleydale Road when the vehicles collided. That caused both vehicles to run off the road to the right and strike ditches.

The GMC additionally struck a power pole and overturned. The driver of the GMC died after being taken to a hospital. Two other passengers in the vehicle were also taken to a hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.

According to Pye, the driver and passenger in the Infiniti were not hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

