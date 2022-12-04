Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

1 dead after vehicle overturns in Darlington County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A driver was killed after a crash in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

LCpl. Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Ousleydale Road near Pond Hollow Road in Darlington County.

Pye said a 2014 GMC SUV and a 2004 Infiniti sedan were both heading north on Ousleydale Road when the vehicles collided. That caused both vehicles to run off the road to the right and strike ditches.

The GMC additionally struck a power pole and overturned. The driver of the GMC died after being taken to a hospital. Two other passengers in the vehicle were also taken to a hospital, but details on their injuries were not immediately available.

According to Pye, the driver and passenger in the Infiniti were not hurt.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says
Veterinary staff at Lifeline Animal Project – where Casper is still being cared for more than a...
Stacked up against pack of coyotes, herd dog kills 8 to save sheep
1 dead after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 31, coroner says
1 killed in Highway 31 crash, coroner says
Crystal Leonard
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Reports: Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty

Latest News

VIDEO: Blue Star Mothers hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas
1 hurt, lanes blocked after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
1 hurt, lanes blocked after crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell and players wait in the tunnel before heading out onto...
Reports: Jamey Chadwell leaving Coastal Carolina, accepts job at Liberty
Blue star mothers wrapping up Christmas hero boxes
Blue Star Mothers wrap gifts, hope to create special holiday memories for those serving overseas