Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say

Crystal Leonard
Crystal Leonard(Marion County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a deadly Pee Dee stabbing.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the incident happened in the area of Broomstraw Court and Cactus Court in Nichols on Friday.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson later confirmed the victim, identified as 43-year-old Reginald Ford, died from their injuries. An autopsy has been scheduled.

On Saturday, deputies announced the arrest of 43-year-old Crystal Leonard in connection to the case. She’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Online records show she’s being held at the Marion County Detention Center, pending a bond hearing.

