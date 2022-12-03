Submit a Tip
‘It makes my heart so happy’: Surfside Beach kicks off Christmas celebration with tree lighting

By Ian Klein
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Surfside Beach.

The town has a pack-out December calendar full of holiday fun and events, making Surfside Beach a year-round destination.

“The mission statement we put out two years ago was to make Surfside Beach the destination and that’s what we’re doing,” said Mayor Bob Hellyer.

Tabatha Mull and Ellen Delaplane with “Keep Surfside Beach Beautiful” helped bring the holiday spectacular to life highlighting one of the park’s most popular features, the oak trees, wrapped in holiday lights.

“We’re just a little town but we have so much to offer,” said Ellen Delaplane.

From decorating Christmas cookies, and writing down holiday wish lists to even a visit from Santa himself, this year’s Winter Wonderland had a little something for everyone, including local craft vendors, food trucks, and live music for the adults.

“It makes my heart so happy,” said Tabatha Mull.

To truly bring the magic of Christmas to life in Surfside Beach a little cold front from up north made Surfside Drive look more like Santa Claus Lane.

Surfside Beach will also host their first-holiday trolley ride through the town featuring dozens of homes lit up in Christmas lights.

