Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cloudy weekend with temperature swings

Cloudy weekend ahead
Cloudy weekend ahead(WMBF)
By Matt Bullock
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 6:07 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re not gonna see that much sunshine this weekend and that’s all thanks to a cold front

TODAY

We’ll kick off Saturday in the middle 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep it overcast through Saturday but still manage a warmer afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to top out around 70°. Widespread rain isn’t expected but scattered showers will develop after lunchtime. Most of this rain exits by dinnertime Saturday.

Cloudy Saturday
Cloudy Saturday(WMBF)

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies continues this evening, Rain chances very low but I cannot rule a stray isolated sprinkle. Winds will begin to shift out of the north, this will bring in cooler air this evening. Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TOMORROW

Overcast skies return Sunday, but thanks to the return of northerly winds, we turn much cooler. Temperatures will be slow to climb, only topping out around 57°. Despite the cloud cover, rain chances remain very low throughout Sunday.

Clouds continue on Sunday
Clouds continue on Sunday(WMBF)

TEMPERATURES RISING AGAIN

Despite the temperature drop on Sunday, it will be short lived. Warmer air will funnel back into the Carolinas and temperatures will be gradually rising next week. We’ll be in the 60s early in the work week, however, temperatures are going to back in the 70s by the end of the week.

Warming back up
Warming back up(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says
Officials with FedEx said an employee was killed Wednesday afternoon at a facility in Tennessee.
Employee killed in ‘tragic incident’ at FedEx facility
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
1 killed in Georgetown County crash involving school bus with 20+ students on board

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: Turning milder today ahead of changeable weekend weather
FIRST ALERT: Turning milder Friday ahead of changeable weekend weather
Warm weather returns with a few showers Saturday
FIRST ALERT: More clouds, rain chances ahead for the weekend
Mostly sunny and milder today.
FIRST ALERT: Turning milder today ahead of changeable weekend weather
.
VIDEO: Jamie takes a look at a chilly start to December