FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cloudy weekend with temperature swings

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re not gonna see that much sunshine this weekend and that’s all thanks to a cold front

TODAY

We’ll kick off Saturday in the middle 50s under mainly cloudy skies.

We’ll keep it overcast through Saturday but still manage a warmer afternoon. Expect afternoon highs to top out around 70°. Widespread rain isn’t expected but scattered showers will develop after lunchtime. Most of this rain exits by dinnertime Saturday.

Cloudy Saturday (WMBF)

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies continues this evening, Rain chances very low but I cannot rule a stray isolated sprinkle. Winds will begin to shift out of the north, this will bring in cooler air this evening. Overnight lows are going to drop in the upper 40s to low 50s.

TOMORROW

Overcast skies return Sunday, but thanks to the return of northerly winds, we turn much cooler. Temperatures will be slow to climb, only topping out around 57°. Despite the cloud cover, rain chances remain very low throughout Sunday.

Clouds continue on Sunday (WMBF)

TEMPERATURES RISING AGAIN

Despite the temperature drop on Sunday, it will be short lived. Warmer air will funnel back into the Carolinas and temperatures will be gradually rising next week. We’ll be in the 60s early in the work week, however, temperatures are going to back in the 70s by the end of the week.

Warming back up (WMBF)

