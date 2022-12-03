Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

200 Latinx families in need receive groceries at food distribution event

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Over 200 families received groceries after Lowcountry Food Bank and Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand hosted a food drive for the Latinx community.

This is something the President of Faith Outreach Ministries, Larry Nowak, says he saw a specific need for in the community.

Nowak said he saw a large number of Latinx families who needed help at his other food drives.

“I’ve noticed that when we’ve done large drive-throughs, the Hispanic crowd was huge. Then all of sudden when they required tremendous amounts of registration, it backed way off, " said Nowak.” So the question was how can we do both? How could we ensure that the Hispanic community is taken care of and yet kind of work with the registration.”

Now, every month he and other volunteers distribute food to those who need it most.

He said for some, this is their only way to get their groceries as the Latinx community is often underserved and misunderstood.

“People misunderstand, these aren’t people living in a system. These are people working that just can’t get enough hours, their pay isn’t enough with everything going up, their rent,” said Nowak. “They’re living on the edge. So, it’s not what people think, that we’re just helping people living in a system. These are all our neighbors.”

Nowak said they will be hosting two other food distribution events.

For more details about future food drives and events with the Faith Outreach Ministries of the Grand Strand, visit their website.

