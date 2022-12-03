1 hurt, 4 displaced after Loris-area fire

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt and four others were displaced after a fire in the Loris area early Saturday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said crews responded to the blaze on the 2000 block of Oak Dale Road at around 2 a.m. The fire has since been put under control.

The person injured was taken to the hospital. No additional word was provided on their condition.

Those displaced were offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

The Tabor City Fire Department and the Loris Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

