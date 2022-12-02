Submit a Tip
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies

Surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then leaving. (Source: Jersey Village Police Department / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas (Gray News) – Thieves were caught on camera stealing five French bulldog puppies from a Texas apartment on Monday.

According to the Jersey Village Police Department, a juvenile called 911 to report two suspects kicked in the apartment’s front door. The caller was alone in the apartment and hiding in a bedroom, police said.

An exterior surveillance video at the Trails at Corinthian Creek Apartments shows two masked and hooded suspects entering the unit.

An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then leaving.

Police said the suspects fled in a black Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows, black rims and a fictitious license plate. The juvenile in the apartment was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the suspects and puppies. They are asking anyone with information to call 713-466-2115.

Jersey Village is a suburb of Houston.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

