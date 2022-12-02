Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Study: Pain relief from marijuana use may be partly placebo effect

FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment...
FILE: A new study suggests pain relief from marijuana may come from a belief that the treatment helps.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study suggests a benefit that many with chronic pain receive from using marijuana may not come from the actual drug.

The journal JAMA Network Open published the study on cannabis Monday. It found patients just believing in the effects of the treatment can help in reducing pain.

The new research analyzed 20 studies using cannabis for pain control in over 1,400 adults.

Some of the patients received cannabis, while others received a placebo treatment.

Researchers said patients reported large improvements in pain with both treatments.

This suggests much of that relief could come from simply believing using marijuana will help control their pain.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy