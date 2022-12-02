Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

In its statement, the department wrote over 7,500 people travel daily on what authorities described as “arguably the most congested, pedestrian prone, route in Georgetown County.” Over the last three years, deputies said 21 of the 34 accidents on Highway 17 Business have occurred in that area.

The sheriff’s office added that it worked with the South Carolina Department of Transportation in reducing the speed limit as a safety measure.

“More Georgetown County accidental deaths are from traffic incidents than any other cause,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver. “And this is one more step in ensuring the safety of pedestrians and motorists, many of whom are visitors unfamiliar with the highway’s adjoining parking lots and businesses.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Latest News

VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
Murdaugh team motions to keep him unshackled during pretrial hearings