Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.

In its statement, the department wrote over 7,500 people travel daily on what authorities described as “arguably the most congested, pedestrian prone, route in Georgetown County.” Over the last three years, deputies said 21 of the 34 accidents on Highway 17 Business have occurred in that area.

The sheriff’s office added that it worked with the South Carolina Department of Transportation in reducing the speed limit as a safety measure.

“More Georgetown County accidental deaths are from traffic incidents than any other cause,” said Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver. “And this is one more step in ensuring the safety of pedestrians and motorists, many of whom are visitors unfamiliar with the highway’s adjoining parking lots and businesses.”

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.