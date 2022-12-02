Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled in Charleston within the next few days.

The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, details are limited at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh, who is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of...
Jury questionnaire set in Murdaugh case, but no decision on shackle motion
Larry Green
Darlington County corrections officer accused of receiving, returning contraband at prison camp
Cornelius Cade
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested