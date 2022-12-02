Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries. An autopsy will be scheduled in Charleston within the next few days.

The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, details are limited at this time.

