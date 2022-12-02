Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer.

Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2010 as a detention officer before being sworn in as a deputy in 2014. He went on the serve in the department’s patrol division.

“Please keep, in the days and weeks to come, his family and those who served with him in your prayers,” Kersey said in a statement.

