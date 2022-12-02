Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Scotland County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of deputy

Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter
Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter(Scotland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Scotland County Sheriff Ralph Kersey said Friday that Lt. James “Reggie” McPhatter died Thursday due to complications from cancer.

Kersey said McPhatter started his career with the sheriff’s office in 2010 as a detention officer before being sworn in as a deputy in 2014. He went on the serve in the department’s patrol division.

“Please keep, in the days and weeks to come, his family and those who served with him in your prayers,” Kersey said in a statement.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Falicia Ann Scott
Florence County woman accused of beating vulnerable adult while working as caretaker

Latest News

VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
Cornelius Cade
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
Zaire Stevenson
Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
Investigation underway after 3 bears found dead in Woodfin, NC
GRAPHIC: Bears dismembered in NC, investigation underway