School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A school bus carrying over 20 students were involved in a crash early Friday in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown County School District said the wreck happened at a railroad crossing on Highway 521 when the bus was struck from behind.

The district said 23 students and four staff members from Sampit Elementary School were on board at the time of the crash. The bus was on its way to Ripley’s Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.

No student injuries were reported, but officials said five of the students were transported to a hospital for evaluation. The bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital. Details regarding their injuries were limited.

The remaining students and staff members were taken back to the school, where students will be reunited with their parents or guardians.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

