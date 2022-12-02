SBA, FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The U.S. Small Business Administration now has business recovery centers in both Horry and Georgetown counties to help those of you dealing with damages from Hurricane Ian.

Eligible residents, businesses and nonprofits can apply for low-interest disaster loans.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace property damage. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

Businesses and nonprofit organizations can receive up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged property, equipment, inventory or other business assets.

Liliana Tschanett, SBA Public Affairs Specialist, said applying at the disaster recovery centers can help save you time.

“You’re gonna be greeted by a professional that is going to know what to do, what to ask and help you throughout the process. Here it shouldn’t take you more than 20 minutes. At home, applying might take you up to an hour,” said Tschanett.

The business recovery centers are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The deadline to apply for an SBA loan is Jan. 20. 2023. If you can’t make it to a business recovery center, you can apply online by clicking here.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also providing relief for those trying to recover from Ian.

Nikki Campbell, FEMA Media Relations Specialist, said you should first file for flood, homeowner or renters’ insurance.

Then, if you need additional assistance, you should apply through FEMA to help with home repairs only to your primary residence.

If eligible, you’ll receive grant money which you do not have to pay back and could see it show up in your bank account within a few days if you choose the direct deposit option.

Campbell explained that FEMA assistance is just a step to getting fully back on your feet.

“Any assistance that a resident or survivor may receive from FEMA is typically not enough to make you whole,” she said. “In other words, it will not take you back to your pre-disaster condition. At the end of the day, we want to get you back in your home so it’s safe, sanitary and secure, so you can go on to your long-term recovery.”

Campbell also said the agency will soon have disaster recovery centers open so you can come and speak with FEMA representatives for help or any questions you may have.

The deadline to apply for disaster assistance through FEMA is Jan. 12, 2023.

You can apply online by clicking here.

