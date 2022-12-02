Submit a Tip
Murdaugh team motions to keep him unshackled during pretrial hearings

As attorneys attend a motions hearing in the Alex Murdaugh case, his defense team has asked the court to keep him unshackled during pretrial hearings.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh are asking the court to allow him to be unshackled during court appearances related to his upcoming murder trial.

Murdaugh is charged in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of his wife, Maggie, and their youngest son, Paul at the family’s rural property in Colleton County.

SPECIAL SECTION: The Murdaugh cases

In a motion filed Wednesday afternoon, Murdaugh’s attorneys asked the court to issue an order requiring the state to unshackle him during courtroom proceedings “in which news media are present with video cameras.”

The motion cites U.S. Supreme Court cases that have forbidden shackling criminal defendants during a trial without “a special need” because shackling is “an inherently prejudicial practice” and “should be permitted only where justified by an essential state interest specific to each trial.”

“There is no specific, special need to shackle Mr. Murdaugh in the courtroom,” the motion states. “He has not -- and is not alleged to have -- engaged in any behavior suggesting he is a threat to the courtroom or will somehow escape from it.”

Murdaugh attorney Dick Harpootlian writes in the motion that the state will argue in opposition that defendants in South Carolina are always shackled in pretrial court appearances and that Murdaugh should be no different, an argument Harpootlian argues would be “irrelevant.”

“Most murder defendants do not have TV crews filming every pretrial hearing. Those who do, like Mr. Murdaugh, have a constitutional right to be unshackled unless there is an articulatable security issue specific to the individual defendant.”

Harpootlian says the issue is how the court “allows the defendant in this case to be displayed to the jury pool in advance of jury selection, not evenhandedness regarding the relative physical comfort of criminal defendants across South Carolina.”

Murdaugh’s murder trail is set to begin in January.

