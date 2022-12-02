‘It is a wonderful opportunity’: My Beach 101 Citizens Academy returns for Grand Strand community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Residents have a chance to get an inside look at Myrtle Beach.

The city’s Neighborhood Services is gearing up for its annual My Beach101 Citizens Academy.

“It blows their mind to see how much we’re doing,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain Jonathan Evans. “We’re not just sitting around waiting for a fire to come in, that’s really a small part of what we do.”

Myrtle Beach’s Public Works, Fire Rescue, and even the Myrtle Beach Police Department are just a few agencies you can expect to learn more about at the next My Beach 101 Citizens Academy Session.

This eight-week course is aimed to allow residents to learn the daily operations of what all goes on across these departments.

For those new to Myrtle Beach or Grand Strand Natives, it’s also an opportunity to learn about the city’s rich history.

Cookie Goings, the Director of Neighborhood Services said as a lifelong resident there was so much she took for granted when it comes to how the city operates.

She added the program is for everyone.

“I learned so much, so for residents whether they’re lifelong or been here for a minute, but particularly those who are new, you know who are just getting acclimated to our city it is a wonderful opportunity for them to get to know how the city works,” said Goings.

Others help to teach some of these sessions and shared how the opportunity is worthwhile.

“The average person will be pulled over by a traffic police officer for speeding, and that’s pretty much the only interaction you’ll have,” said MCpl Tom Vest, spokesperson for the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “There’s so much more that goes on behind the scenes that really makes us who we are as a department in the city and that’s what we want to show.”

The eight-week session starts on Thursday, Jan. 26.

For more information about the next My Beach 101 Citizens Academy Session, visit cityofmyrtlebeach.com

