Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Human trafficking victim texts father, leading to her rescue, prosecutor says

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged...
Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking activity.(Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI, Fla. (Gray News) – A human trafficking victim was able to sneak a text to her father on Thanksgiving, alerting him to her location.

The 21-year-old woman’s father called the City of Miami Police Department to let them know what was going on.

Officers arrested 29-year-old Kyron Lajon Richardson on felony charges for his alleged involvement in human trafficking activity.

According to the Florida State Attorney’s Office, Richardson is accused of recruiting the woman from Arkansas using social media messaging.

He allegedly groomed the victim over the course of this communication, telling her that she was too beautiful to be in Little Rock and she should be in Miami with him, the attorney’s office explained in a press release.

Richardson offered the woman a chance to join his lifestyle by providing her a one-way ticket to Miami, but didn’t say what she would be doing when she got there.

The attorney’s office said Richardson took the woman to a home where she met three other women who also lived with him.

The victim told authorities she was scared of Richardson after he was physically violent toward the other women in the house. She was afraid to anger Richardson if she didn’t earn enough money through prostitution and exotic dancing.

When she texted her father on Thanksgiving, the woman explained she was in trouble and gave him Richardson’s address.

“Every Human Trafficking arrest involves the daily sexual exploitation of victims, often young victims, with the sole goal of putting cash in the trafficker’s pockets,” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded around 11 a.m. to the wreck with entrapment in the...
Coroner: pregnant woman, boyfriend identified as victims of two-car crash near Conway area
Police in West Burlington are investigating after a shooting in the parking lot of the public...
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
WMBF News interviewed Devonte Grant in August on the first day of classes at CCU where he said...
‘This is a sad time’: CCU to memorialize freshman student found dead inside residence hall
Crazy Mason moving to new Myrtle Beach location
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
Coroner: Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Highway 17 in North Myrtle Beach

Latest News

VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: SBA and FEMA providing disaster assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: School bus involved in Georgetown County crash, 23 students on board
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
VIDEO: Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy