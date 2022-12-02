‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out.

The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.

Police said they’re typically found folded up in plastic zipper bags, often weighted down with food items like hard candy, rice or beans.

The HCPD said while there is no indication of a local threat related to the flyers, it is staying vigilant.

The department did respond to similar incidents reported earlier this year in the Carolina Forest area. Flyers have also been found in parts of Conway, Surfside Beach and in Georgetown County communities as recently as October.

“Hate has no place in Horry County,” the department said in a statement.”We are committed to keeping our community safe and informed.”

Residents who spot the flyers are asked to throw them in the trash. Since the department is aware of the flyers, filing individual police reports is also not necessary for each instance.

The HCPD is also asking for those to be aware while on social media, and use any site’s report feature against posts encouraging discrimination or violence.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.